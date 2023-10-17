News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2024 Recruiting Class: Version 10.0

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Below is the 10th look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2024. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance to get a commitment.

Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2023 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up with a COVID year still available to veterans on the current roster.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo landed a commitment from four-star Mabrey Mettauer on Dec. 24. Securing a pledge from Mettauer so early in the recruiting process put a leader in place and allowed him to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle.

Wisconsin also recently secured a commitment from preferred walk-on Milos Spasojevic.


RUNNING BACK (3)

Position coach Devon Spalding made a big statement in his first year on the job. Wisconsin started with a commitment Gideon Ituka in June finished with four-star backs Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones the following month. Now the Badgers have to hold of pushes from other schools - specifically Alabama in its pursuit of Dupree.

WIDE RECEIVERS (1)

