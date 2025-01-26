Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 26, 2025
2026 Rivals250 OL Carter Scruggs breaks down top-12
circle avatar
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@ryanobleness

Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Carter Scruggs unveiled his top-12 on Sunday.

Scruggs, who currently attends Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia, ranks as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 161 prospect overall in the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle.

In the classroom, Scruggs carries a 3.94 grade point average.

After receiving 30 offers throughout his recruitment thus far, Scruggs will now focus on the following 12 schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Scruggs spoke with Rivals.com to discuss what stands out most about each school in his top-12.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In