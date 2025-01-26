2026 Rivals250 OL Carter Scruggs breaks down top-12

Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Carter Scruggs unveiled his top-12 on Sunday.

Scruggs, who currently attends Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia, ranks as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 161 prospect overall in the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle.

In the classroom, Scruggs carries a 3.94 grade point average.

After receiving 30 offers throughout his recruitment thus far, Scruggs will now focus on the following 12 schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Scruggs spoke with Rivals.com to discuss what stands out most about each school in his top-12.