Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 20 USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin opened at No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll released on Monday

The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Ohio State (2), Michigan (6), Michigan State (14) and Wisconsin (20). Of those programs, the Badgers are slated to play the Buckeyes and Spartans in 2022.

USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
Rank  Team

No. 1

Alabama

No. 2

Ohio State

No. 3

Georgia

No. 4

Clemson

No. 5

Notre Dame

No. 6

Michigan

No. 7

Texas A&M

No. 8

Utah

No. 9

Oklahoma

No. 10

Baylor

No. 11

Oklahoma State

No. 12

Oregon

No. 13

North Carolina State

No. 14

Michigan State

No. 15

USC

No. 16

Pittsburgh

No. 17

Miami

No. 18

Texas

No. 19

Wake Forest

No. 20

Wisconsin

No. 21

Kentucky

No. 22

Cincinnati

No. 23

Arkansas

No. 24

Mississippi

No. 25

Houston

Wisconsin's 2022 Schedule
Date Opponent 

Sept. 3

Illinois State

Sept. 10

Washington State

Sept. 17

New Mexico State

Sept. 24

@ Ohio State

Oct. 1

Illinois

Oct. 8

@ Northwestern

Oct. 15

@ Michigan State

Oct. 22

Purdue

Nov. 5

Maryland

Nov. 12

@ Iowa

Nov. 19

@ Nebraska

Nov. 26

Minnesota

