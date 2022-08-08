Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 20 USA TODAY Sports coaches poll
Wisconsin opened at No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll released on Monday
The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Ohio State (2), Michigan (6), Michigan State (14) and Wisconsin (20). Of those programs, the Badgers are slated to play the Buckeyes and Spartans in 2022.
|Rank
|Team
|
No. 1
|
Alabama
|
No. 2
|
Ohio State
|
No. 3
|
Georgia
|
No. 4
|
Clemson
|
No. 5
|
Notre Dame
|
No. 6
|
Michigan
|
No. 7
|
Texas A&M
|
No. 8
|
Utah
|
No. 9
|
Oklahoma
|
No. 10
|
Baylor
|
No. 11
|
Oklahoma State
|
No. 12
|
Oregon
|
No. 13
|
North Carolina State
|
No. 14
|
Michigan State
|
No. 15
|
USC
|
No. 16
|
Pittsburgh
|
No. 17
|
Miami
|
No. 18
|
Texas
|
No. 19
|
Wake Forest
|
No. 20
|
Wisconsin
|
No. 21
|
Kentucky
|
No. 22
|
Cincinnati
|
No. 23
|
Arkansas
|
No. 24
|
Mississippi
|
No. 25
|
Houston
|Date
|Opponent
|
Sept. 3
|
Illinois State
|
Sept. 10
|
Washington State
|
Sept. 17
|
New Mexico State
|
Sept. 24
|
@ Ohio State
|
Oct. 1
|
Illinois
|
Oct. 8
|
@ Northwestern
|
Oct. 15
|
@ Michigan State
|
Oct. 22
|
Purdue
|
Nov. 5
|
Maryland
|
Nov. 12
|
@ Iowa
|
Nov. 19
|
@ Nebraska
|
Nov. 26
|
Minnesota
_________________________________________________
