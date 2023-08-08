BadgerBlitz.com was on hand last night and compiled several notes and observations. Here they are:

After having their first six fall training camp practices at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a trip capped by a night session Monday, the Badgers will return home Tuesday morning. They have the day off before resuming camp Wednesday.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin football team's stay in Platteville has come to an end.

Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta missed practice with a right-hand injury that required surgery. He was wearing a sling on his arm.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said he expects to have Njongmeta back soon. The Badgers have off Tuesday and return to practice Wednesday morning.

"They (the trainers) said they he'll be back to practice when we go back to campus," Fickell said. "We'll be smart with him. He'll have a big club on his hand. I think he'll be able to go and see what he can do."

Njongmeta led UW in tackles (95) and finished second in tackles for a loss (11.5) en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. His 89.8 Pro Football Focus Grade was second among Big Ten linebackers.

Jake Chaney and Jordan Turner took first-team reps on Monday. Bryan Sanborn, Tatum Grass and Aidan Vaughan worked with the second defense.

"He's played a lot of ball, so he's not one of those guys we'll rush to get back," Fickell said. "There are a lot of opportunities for some of these young guys. We'll hold him back a little bit, but we'll get him back out there."