A 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, Jack Pugh's 2019 tape has a good blend of tight end and defensive end highlights. The three-star prospect is set to play for position coach Mickey Turner on the offensive side of the ball, and it will be interesting to see if he projects to an in-line tight end or H-back when he arrives on campus.

Looking at his junior film, Pugh, who is also a standout prep basketball player, has ideal size and length. He's long and catches the ball well away from his body. Pugh can also line up in multiple spots and is an excellent option over the middle of the field. That said, he also lines lines up receiver and is effective in space.

With the ball in the his hands, Pugh is a long-strider who covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. His blend of athleticism and physicality is a big reason why Pugh had 20-plus offers during the course of his recruitment.