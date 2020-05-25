News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 14:25:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2021 tight end Jack Pugh

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star tight end Jack Pugh to their 2021 recruiting class Monday. Here's what Pugh's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.

RELATED: Anatomy of a Position: TEs | Recruit Snapshot: 2021 TEs | Inside the rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 class |

Skillset

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, Jack Pugh's 2019 tape has a good blend of tight end and defensive end highlights. The three-star prospect is set to play for position coach Mickey Turner on the offensive side of the ball, and it will be interesting to see if he projects to an in-line tight end or H-back when he arrives on campus.

Looking at his junior film, Pugh, who is also a standout prep basketball player, has ideal size and length. He's long and catches the ball well away from his body. Pugh can also line up in multiple spots and is an excellent option over the middle of the field. That said, he also lines lines up receiver and is effective in space.

With the ball in the his hands, Pugh is a long-strider who covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. His blend of athleticism and physicality is a big reason why Pugh had 20-plus offers during the course of his recruitment.

Immediate Impact 

Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}