Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2021 tight end Jack Pugh
The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star tight end Jack Pugh to their 2021 recruiting class Monday. Here's what Pugh's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.
RELATED: Anatomy of a Position: TEs | Recruit Snapshot: 2021 TEs | Inside the rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 class |
Skillset
A 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, Jack Pugh's 2019 tape has a good blend of tight end and defensive end highlights. The three-star prospect is set to play for position coach Mickey Turner on the offensive side of the ball, and it will be interesting to see if he projects to an in-line tight end or H-back when he arrives on campus.
Looking at his junior film, Pugh, who is also a standout prep basketball player, has ideal size and length. He's long and catches the ball well away from his body. Pugh can also line up in multiple spots and is an excellent option over the middle of the field. That said, he also lines lines up receiver and is effective in space.
With the ball in the his hands, Pugh is a long-strider who covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. His blend of athleticism and physicality is a big reason why Pugh had 20-plus offers during the course of his recruitment.
Immediate Impact
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news