Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
Quick Breakdown
To address needed depth, assistant coach Mickey Turner signed two scholarship tight ends in back-to-back classes: Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci in 2019, along with Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020. With Cormac Sampson moving back to the offensive line and Jake Ferguson potentially testing the NFL waters after his redshirt junior season, two seems like a realistic number for a third straight cycle. On the current roster, the position group is thin after Luke Benzschawel stepped away from football due to injuries and Seth Currens entered the transfer portal after the Rose Bowl.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
Class of 2021 TE needs: 2 | Class of 2021 TE commits: 0
