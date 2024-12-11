Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Reflecting on the opening of the transfer portal

BadgerBlitz.com brings you our "3-2-1" series where we focus in on how the transfer portal has impacted Wisconsin so far this month.

As of Wednesday morning, 18 players from Wisconsin's 2024 roster have officially entered the transfer portal.

Of those 18, nine are from the 2023 recruiting class. In total, 11 of the 15 scholarship members from that cycle are no longer with the program.

That specific group was the transition year from Paul Chryst to Luke Fickell. Some of the notable losses include all three of the four-star prospects: OL James Durand, CB Amare Snowden and WR Trech Kekahuna.

“I just didn’t like how things were going,” Kekahuna told BadgerBlitz.com. “I wanted to try something new.

“I didn’t get the ball as much as I should have, and not enough appreciation, I guess. I think that was the struggle for me.”

Jace Arnold (11 snaps), Braedyn Moore (10) and Justin Taylor (4) would have likely competed for time in the defensive backfield in 2025, but all three saw limited action this past fall.

So who's left? Christian Alliegro should open spring camp as a starter at inside linebacker. Tyler Jansey is also expected compete for time in the two-deep at the same position.

Tucker Ashcraft could open camp as Wisconsin's starting tight end, but the staff is working to bolster that position through the portal this month.

The Badgers are waiting for Jamel Howard, a heavily-recruited tackle, to emerge on the defensive line. This is a huge offseason for the redshirt sophomore.