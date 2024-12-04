WR Trech Kekahuna Talks Leaving UW, Felt Underappreciated By The Staff

MADISON, Wis. – Trech Kekahuna’s ears perked up when the University of Wisconsin sold him on the Air Raid. Once excited about developing into the Badgers’ top receiver in a pro-style offense, the former four-star prospect dreamt about the possibilities he could achieve in UW's aerial attack with his ability as a pass catcher and natural speed to generate yards after the catch. That didn’t turn out to be the case.

“I just didn’t like how things were going,” Kekahuna told BadgerBlitz.com. “I wanted to try something new.”