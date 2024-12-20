Wisconsin adds Idaho transfer Mark Hamper to wide receiver room

Wisconsin lost two key members of its receiving room - C.J. Williams and Will Pauling - to the transfer portal earlier this week.
But after securing former Ohio State wide out Jayden Ballard on Wednesday, the Badgers added another piece to the unit in Mark Hamper on Friday morning.
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, Hamper comes to UW from Idaho.
Hamper, who visited Wisconsin and USC this week, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers. Utah, Washington State, Arizona State and Stanford, among others, were also interested.
After playing in four games in 2023 as a true freshman, Hamper had 48 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns this past fall. He earned him FCS Freshman All-American accolades and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player at the FCS level.
Hamper and Ballard join a receiver room that is also expected to return Trech Kekahuna, Vinny Anthony, Chris Brooks Jr., Tyrell Henry and Quincy Burroughs, among others.
The Badgers now have 13 portal commitments this month.
