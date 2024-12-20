Wisconsin adds Idaho transfer Mark Hamper to wide receiver room

Wisconsin lost two key members of its receiving room - C.J. Williams and Will Pauling - to the transfer portal earlier this week. But after securing former Ohio State wide out Jayden Ballard on Wednesday, the Badgers added another piece to the unit in Mark Hamper on Friday morning. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, Hamper comes to UW from Idaho.

Wisconsin landed transfer portal wide receiver Mark Hamper on Friday. (Photo by USAToday Sports)

