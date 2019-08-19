Many players also showed support for him during interviews, on social media with a graphic noting the phrase "Wisconsin Don't Delay, Let QT Play," and the hashtag #LetQTPlay, and also during a press conference on Aug. 12.

Earlier this month, Cephus was found not guilty by a Dane County jury of two counts of sexual assault. He applied for readmission to the university thereafter, and both head coach Paul Chryst stated the team "absolutely would" welcome back the wide receiver to the team if it was best for him.

Here is the full statement released by UW-Madison:

UW–Madison has a responsibility to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in a prompt and thorough manner, as directed by state and federal laws. The university applies its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.

In the case of Quintez Cephus, this process functioned appropriately and in accordance with state and federal guidelines and proceeded based on the information available to UW–Madison at the time of the university’s investigation and hearing process.

UW–Madison obtained information following the criminal proceeding that was not provided to the university during the student conduct process. Chancellor Rebecca Blank conducted a review of this information and the petition for Quintez Cephus’ reinstatement as quickly as possible and in a complete and impartial manner.

As a result of this review, sanctions for Quintez Cephus have been reduced and his expulsion lifted. There were findings of responsibility of the student non-academic misconduct code that were upheld.

Mr. Cephus has been reinstated as a UW–Madison student, effective immediately.

“All three of the primary participants in this case are our students, and I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved,” said Blank. “My decision is based on the availability of substantial new information that wasn’t made available to us during the earlier process. I recognize that some will disagree with this decision.”

“To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support,” she added. “Our university continues to be prepared to listen and respond.”