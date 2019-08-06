According to multiple reports, former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus has taken steps to apply for readmission to Wisconsin.

The reports from WISC-TV, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WOZN state Cephus is asking for a response from the university by Thursday.

According to Wisconsin State Legislature in UWS 17.18, "Petition for restoration of rights after suspension or expulsion" - which is also referenced in the WOZN and a previous Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article - states:

"A respondent who has been expelled may petition for the right to apply for readmission. The petition shall be in writing and directed to the chief administrative officer of the institution from which the respondent was suspended or expelled or of a different University of Wisconsin institution to which the respondent seeks admission. The chief administrative officer shall make the readmission decision. In cases of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking cases, the readmission decision should be made in consultation with the Title IX coordinator, and the complainant should be notified of any change to the disciplinary outcome."