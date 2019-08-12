On Monday afternoon, about 17 current Wisconsin Badgers joined wide receiver Quintez Cephus and his attorneys for a press conference. Based on the live streamed video from WKOW and photos, among those in attendance included inside linebacker Chris Orr, running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jack Coan, center Tyler Biadasz, running back Garrett Groshek and outside linebacker Zack Baun. “We just wanted to show up here. We have a motto, we have a saying that, ‘Once you’re a Badger, you’re always a Badger.’ Quintez is definitely our brother," Orr said. "We’ve cried with him, gone through workouts with him, bled with him, shared the same hurt with him, so he’s definitely our brother. We just wanted to show up here and show him the support that we have for him and all the love that we have for him.”

#Badgers LB Chris Orr on why he and 16 of his teammates came to support Quintez Cephus today: pic.twitter.com/5Uo4PzIJg4 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 12, 2019

Orr later reiterated that this is about his still-former teammate. “I don’t know if I said anything about this, but this is all about Quintez and the man he is, the person is, wanting to clear his name and wanting him to have the same opportunity that we have now," Orr said. "It has nothing to do with, either him being a Wisconsin Badger again or him playing football again. It’s just about who he is. We love him as a brother, truly, and that carries off the field as well. Just wanted to clarify that.” Cephus was found not guilty on two counts of sexual assault earlier this month, and last week, he applied for readmission to UW. He requested a response by the university by last Thursday. Multiple reports surfaced on Monday that attorney Stephen Meyer made comments saying the university did not want Cephus, his client, to return. The university responded on Monday afternoon: "The information provided today by attorney Stephen Meyer is false. UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition. We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it. No decision on this matter has been made at this time. Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal. State and federal law require us to apply the code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved." As disclosed by WOZN's Zach Heilprin and other outlets, here is the letter sent to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank that was signed by Orr, Coan, Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Taylor, Biadasz, Baun and Groshek. Here are most of the statements, questions from the media and the subsequent answers. The press conference which can be viewed on live streams provided by WKOW, WISC-TV, and WMTV.

STATEMENTS

Attorney Kathleen Stilling: “Good afternoon everybody. Thank you for coming. We’re just here to give you an update on what’s happening with Quintez. You know, a year ago, when we first spoke with you, we told you everybody in that bedroom knew exactly what was happening. Well the jury agreed. They listened to all the evidence. They heard all the witnesses, and they came back quickly and decisively with a not guilty verdict because the answer was clear, they said. And it is clear. “Now we have asked the university to reinstate Quintez and clear his record of the two false sexual assault violations. We’re asking them to do what’s right. They have all the information they need right now. We sent them over 250 pages over exhibits, documents, pictures, argument and all of the videos that the jury saw. They have everything they need to do what’s right, and that’s all we’re asking them to do. The answer that was so clear to the jury should also be clear to the UW administration, and we implore the chancellor and everyone else involved in this decision making to do the right thing now. They don’t need two or three months to order every single transcript in the case. They have everything they need to do the just thing and reinstate Quintez and clear his record. Steve would like to make a few comments.” Attorney Steve Meyer: “The continuing failure of the University of Wisconsin administration to promptly redress the wrongfulness of what has happened to Quintez in expelling him has consequences that will last for decades both to the university and to the people of Dane County. The university needs to think about how the nationwide public and how people of color will view this institution. Use and be guided by the values that this university has. Do the right thing. Give Quintez back his good name. Thank you.” Cephus: “I just want to thank everybody, my teammates especially, for being here for me. Everybody in the Wisconsin community that are in support of me getting an opportunity to get my education. Thank you so much. I’m so thankful for all of the support.”



QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION