Badgers show support for Quintez Cephus at press conference
On Monday afternoon, about 17 current Wisconsin Badgers joined wide receiver Quintez Cephus and his attorneys for a press conference.
Based on the live streamed video from WKOW and photos, among those in attendance included inside linebacker Chris Orr, running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jack Coan, center Tyler Biadasz, running back Garrett Groshek and outside linebacker Zack Baun.
“We just wanted to show up here. We have a motto, we have a saying that, ‘Once you’re a Badger, you’re always a Badger.’ Quintez is definitely our brother," Orr said. "We’ve cried with him, gone through workouts with him, bled with him, shared the same hurt with him, so he’s definitely our brother. We just wanted to show up here and show him the support that we have for him and all the love that we have for him.”
Orr later reiterated that this is about his still-former teammate.
“I don’t know if I said anything about this, but this is all about Quintez and the man he is, the person is, wanting to clear his name and wanting him to have the same opportunity that we have now," Orr said. "It has nothing to do with, either him being a Wisconsin Badger again or him playing football again. It’s just about who he is. We love him as a brother, truly, and that carries off the field as well. Just wanted to clarify that.”
Cephus was found not guilty on two counts of sexual assault earlier this month, and last week, he applied for readmission to UW. He requested a response by the university by last Thursday.
Multiple reports surfaced on Monday that attorney Stephen Meyer made comments saying the university did not want Cephus, his client, to return.
The university responded on Monday afternoon:
"The information provided today by attorney Stephen Meyer is false.
UW-Madison is committed to performing a complete and thorough review of any petition for reinstatement that it receives. In most cases this involves a full review of all relevant court records, which in this case were not provided in the petition. We are working to gather this information currently and will complete our review of the petition as quickly as possible once we have it. No decision on this matter has been made at this time.
Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal. State and federal law require us to apply the code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved."
As disclosed by WOZN's Zach Heilprin and other outlets, here is the letter sent to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank that was signed by Orr, Coan, Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Taylor, Biadasz, Baun and Groshek.
Here are most of the statements, questions from the media and the subsequent answers. The press conference which can be viewed on live streams provided by WKOW, WISC-TV, and WMTV.
STATEMENTS
Attorney Kathleen Stilling: “Good afternoon everybody. Thank you for coming. We’re just here to give you an update on what’s happening with Quintez. You know, a year ago, when we first spoke with you, we told you everybody in that bedroom knew exactly what was happening. Well the jury agreed. They listened to all the evidence. They heard all the witnesses, and they came back quickly and decisively with a not guilty verdict because the answer was clear, they said. And it is clear.
“Now we have asked the university to reinstate Quintez and clear his record of the two false sexual assault violations. We’re asking them to do what’s right. They have all the information they need right now. We sent them over 250 pages over exhibits, documents, pictures, argument and all of the videos that the jury saw. They have everything they need to do what’s right, and that’s all we’re asking them to do. The answer that was so clear to the jury should also be clear to the UW administration, and we implore the chancellor and everyone else involved in this decision making to do the right thing now. They don’t need two or three months to order every single transcript in the case. They have everything they need to do the just thing and reinstate Quintez and clear his record. Steve would like to make a few comments.”
Attorney Steve Meyer: “The continuing failure of the University of Wisconsin administration to promptly redress the wrongfulness of what has happened to Quintez in expelling him has consequences that will last for decades both to the university and to the people of Dane County. The university needs to think about how the nationwide public and how people of color will view this institution. Use and be guided by the values that this university has. Do the right thing. Give Quintez back his good name. Thank you.”
Cephus: “I just want to thank everybody, my teammates especially, for being here for me. Everybody in the Wisconsin community that are in support of me getting an opportunity to get my education. Thank you so much. I’m so thankful for all of the support.”
QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION
Question: Given everything that’s happened during the past year, why would you want to re-enroll at UW and not another university?
[Meyer gestures broadly at Badgers in background]
Stilling: “I think he just told you. Look at the support he has. His team is here, and they’ve written to the chancellor to let the university know how they feel about him not just as a football player, but as a young man of character who they love and respect, and that’s why he wants to come back.
"This is a great university. We both graduated from undergrad and law school here. We love this university. We’re just asking them to do what’s right for Quintez and for this whole community, and that’s what he wants, too.”
Meyer: “It’s a simple task for the university to recognize that the people of Dane County, the 12 jurors who represent Dane County, heard all of the evidence and made a resounding statement about Quintez’s innocence. How hard is that? It’s not hard. Stop slow walking this. Stop throwing up obstacles to do what’s right. Please chancellor, please Board of Regents, do the right thing.”
Question: You went through a lot. How do you feel right now, and are you angry with the university?
Cephus: “I am not angry at all. The whole time, I’ve had the support of my brothers and everybody who knew me. I’ve had a chance to show my real character outside of sports, and I took that very seriously, and I was able to be happy through the whole situation. It was ups and downs, but my brothers supported me the whole time, and I’ve learned a lot from it, so I’m very thankful. The circumstances were very tough, but I am thankful.”
Question: If this does take a couple of months, and if a decision comes after the semester starts, do you plan on enrolling next semester here or are you going to go somewhere else?
Stilling: “I don’t think he can really answer that right now. Too many variables.”
Question: Steve, you alluded to what people of color think of the University of Wisconsin if he is not allowed in. Are you saying, are you hinting that this university is racist in some way?
Meyer: “Not at all. What I’m saying is that the racial stereotype that permeated the criminal case was clearly rejected by the citizens of Dane County, the 12 jurors. We’re just asking the university to recognize that. Don’t reinforce it.”
Question: After the verdict, people who are supporters of victims of sexual assualt came out saying that even if he’s found not guilty, he’s not “not guilty.” Do you think the university has the same stance?
Meyer: Any discussion about, ‘We need the trial transcripts. Oh it’s a different burden of proof.” Those are all excuses. Those are excuses not to do the right thing, so do the right thing. You got an opportunity to send a statement to the country that the University of Wisconsin has values, and they are willing to reinforce those values.”
Question: Has the university provided any sort of a timeline as to how long they think they need?
Meyer: “They have not provided a timeline. They keep talking about trial transcripts, trial transcripts. That is going to take three months, and they know it’s going to take three months to get the trial transcripts, so what does that message send you?
Stilling: “Justice delayed is justice denied.”
Meyer: “And all you have to do is watch the videos, and you know that that initial decision was wrong. This is not rocket science. Watch the videos. Look at Exhibits 49 and 55, which they’re free. They could have walked up to the courthouse and examined the documents, but we gave them Exhibits 49 and 55. Take a look at those and tell me that the expulsion decision was correct.”
Question: Steve, are you setting any timeline on your own and are you considering any legal action on your own at this point?
Meyer: “Again, that’s the future. All options are on the table. We expect a prompt correction of the wrong that has been committed against this young man. How much more damage has to be done to him? C’mon.
Question: Quintez, are you ready to play football, if at all possible now? Secondly as far as academics are concerned, if there is a delay in being readmitted, might you consider taking classes at a Madison college or what have you to make sure that you are eligible if and when that comes forth?
Meyer: “Quintez is ready to play. He has stayed in condition, but this again, this is not about football. It is about his integrity as a human being and the unlawful tarring of him. He’s innocent. Let’s get it right.”
Question: If the university ultimately doesn’t decide to reinstate you, Quintez, will that expulsion prevent you being able to apply to any other university?
Meyer: “Again, yes. It will.”