MADISON, Wis. - For the first time in two years Wisconsin's defensive line is experiencing a major shake-up.

Wisconsin's 2017 season was the last for defensive ends Chikwe Obasih, Alec James, and Conor Sheehy, all of whom combined to play in 156 games for the Badgers over the last four seasons. Nose guard Olive Sagapolu is the only regular starter from last year who will be back in 2018, and with defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand projected to move up to starting jobs, the Badgers are essentially starting from scratch on their second team.