Weekly Roundup and Game Predictions: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Iowa
No. 25 Wisconsin looks to stay above .500 and hold on to the Heartland Trophy for the fifth straight season when it faces No. 19 Iowa on Saturday afternoon.
Check out all the info below in how to catch the action for UW's fifth game of the year -- its first rivalry game to actually take place -- along with all of BadgerBlitz.com's content throughout the week leading up to the Big Ten West divisional clash.
HOW TO WATCH
Who: No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Kinnick Stadium; Iowa City, Ia.
TV: FS1; Tim Brando on play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst
Where to stream the game: FOX Sports app or foxsports.com/live
Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts
Stream Radio: iHeartRadio.com (WIBA), Sirius 106, XM 203
Current line: -3.5 to -4 Wisconsin (according to Action Network)
All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 48-43-2
When the Programs Play in Iowa City: Iowa leads 24-20-1
CATCH UP ON ALL THE BADGERBLITZ.COM COVERAGE FROM THIS WEEK
GAME PREDICTIONS
SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL
Wisconsin has faced two types of teams this season. One that has a bungling unit that plays single coverage and has struggled to consistently stop teams this season. The other defense is a multiple scheme unit that is aggressive, solid against both the run and the pass and forces a lot of turnovers. Guess which games Wisconsin has struggled in? Guess what kind of opponent Wisconsin is facing this afternoon? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I won’t be fooled a third time. With UW’s offense struggling to pack a punch, the Badgers - barring some big plays from their defense - won’t survive Iowa City.
Iowa 17, Wisconsin 10
STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ
This game caps off a regular season for two teams going in different directions. Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back losses during a 2020 campaign where it has only been able to play four games. Iowa is red-hot and winners of its last five.
The series has been dominated by the Badgers as of late with UW winners of six of the last seven matchups. I expect Wisconsin to hold onto the Heartland Trophy on Saturday, but that outcome will largely fall on the back of Jim Leonhard's defense. In a game that could feature some ugly weather, will we see more of tailback Jalen Berger in order to take some pressure off quarterback Graham Mertz? The likely absence of Danny Davis hurts UW's ability to run gadget plays, but with the nation’s top defense on the other side of the ball, Wisconsin’s offense won’t have to put many points on the board to come away with a win.
Wisconsin 16, Iowa 13
SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI
This game is tough to predict. This will likely be yet another clash between two programs that are familiar with each other and like to physically wear their opponents down.
The key to the Heartland Trophy will be whoever controls the line of scrimmage. Iowa's offense has gained nearly 200 yards a game on the ground in its five wins, while Wisconsin ranks first in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (72.2) on under three yards per carry.
Wisconsin may be averaging nearly 200 yards rushing in four games, but it has not gained more than 140 in its last two losses. The key will be Berger and the offense utilizing his abilities. For that matter, Iowa gives up only 115 yards per contest on three yards per attempt in that category.
Can either passing game take control? Wisconsin's secondary has mostly locked down opposing offenses and their respective aerial attacks in the quartet of conference contests (UW ranks first in the nation in passing yards allowed and seventh in team passing efficiency defense).
Iowa's allowing over 200 yards per game through the air but has 10 interceptions; oh yeah, it also tallied 20 sacks in seven outings. UW head coach Paul Chryst mentioned on Thursday that he did not think senior wide receiver Danny Davis would be available for this weekend's matchup. Can UW find someone to create explosive plays either running or throwing to generate points on the board?
Who knows just how the conditions will play out in Iowa City as well with snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday.
In the end, I think this will be a very low scoring contest. Both teams equalize the other in key areas. I give the edge to the Hawkeyes because of the turnovers they've created, the Badgers' losing that statistical battle, and I also believe Iowa's special teams units are better at the moment.
Iowa 13, Wisconsin 10