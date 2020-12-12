No. 25 Wisconsin looks to stay above .500 and hold on to the Heartland Trophy for the fifth straight season when it faces No. 19 Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Check out all the info below in how to catch the action for UW's fifth game of the year -- its first rivalry game to actually take place -- along with all of BadgerBlitz.com's content throughout the week leading up to the Big Ten West divisional clash.

Who: No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Kinnick Stadium; Iowa City, Ia. TV: FS1; Tim Brando on play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst Where to stream the game: FOX Sports app or foxsports.com/live Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts Stream Radio: iHeartRadio.com (WIBA), Sirius 106, XM 203 Current line: -3.5 to -4 Wisconsin (according to Action Network) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 48-43-2 When the Programs Play in Iowa City: Iowa leads 24-20-1

Wisconsin has faced two types of teams this season. One that has a bungling unit that plays single coverage and has struggled to consistently stop teams this season. The other defense is a multiple scheme unit that is aggressive, solid against both the run and the pass and forces a lot of turnovers. Guess which games Wisconsin has struggled in? Guess what kind of opponent Wisconsin is facing this afternoon? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I won’t be fooled a third time. With UW’s offense struggling to pack a punch, the Badgers - barring some big plays from their defense - won’t survive Iowa City. Iowa 17, Wisconsin 10

This game caps off a regular season for two teams going in different directions. Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back losses during a 2020 campaign where it has only been able to play four games. Iowa is red-hot and winners of its last five. The series has been dominated by the Badgers as of late with UW winners of six of the last seven matchups. I expect Wisconsin to hold onto the Heartland Trophy on Saturday, but that outcome will largely fall on the back of Jim Leonhard's defense. In a game that could feature some ugly weather, will we see more of tailback Jalen Berger in order to take some pressure off quarterback Graham Mertz? The likely absence of Danny Davis hurts UW's ability to run gadget plays, but with the nation’s top defense on the other side of the ball, Wisconsin’s offense won’t have to put many points on the board to come away with a win. Wisconsin 16, Iowa 13

