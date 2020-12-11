BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We get you ready for the Badgers playing against No.19 Iowa.

Wisconsin has won four straight over the Hawkeyes and has claimed seven of its last eight meetings with Iowa, dating to 2010.

The Badgers have won their last five trips to Iowa City, dating to 2010.

Wisconsin holds a 9-5 lead in the series since the Heartland Trophy debuted in 2004.

Saturday’s meeting marks the ninth game in series history in which both teams have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Wisconsin is 4-4 in such games, including wins in the three most recent (2010, 2017, 2019).

Wisconsin faces the Hawkeyes as a ranked team for the ninth consecutive meeting.

With 93 all-time meetings, Iowa is Wisconsin’s third most-played rival. The Badgers have faced Minnesota 129 times — the most played rivalry of any FBS teams — and Northwestern 102 times.

UW is 14-7 against Iowa since breaking an 18-game winless streak against the Hawkeyes in 1997. From 1977 to ’96, Wisconsin was 0-17-1 against Iowa.