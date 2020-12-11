And while the defenses of today Badgers still aren’t willing to give the team an inch, the only difference is that Wisconsin is able to back it up consistently.

In a little more than 10 years ago, a popular saying and philosophy of Wisconsin football’s defense was “bend but don’t break.” It helped the Badgers achieve some decent defensive performances, enough to complement a potent offense to three straight Big Ten titles.

Heading into its fifth game of the season, No.25 Wisconsin is No.1 nationally in total defense, rush defense and pass defense and No.2 in scoring defense. Boil all this down and Wisconsin’s defense has held opponents to an average of just 4.6 plays per drive, the best mark of any FBS team this season, per Pro Football Focus. (the FBS average if 5.9 plays).

If Wisconsin keeps up this defensive pace, the Badgers will hold opponents under 300 yards per game for the fifth time in the last seven years and under 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in the last six years.

What led to this change and the sudden uptick from above average to dominant? We try to find the root of it on today’s podcast with former Wisconsin safety, team captain and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Maragos who was on a defense that helped set the bar for what UW could achieve on that side of the ball. In Maragos’ 2009 senior season, which he captained, the Badgers held opponents to 305.7 yards and 88.2 rushing yards per game, the latter the second-best number in program history.

Maragos also shares his memories of Wisconsin-Iowa and how he knew from an early age that Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was made to be a detailed-oriented coach.

Plus, Badgers safety Scott Nelson shares his insight on the pressure on UW’s defense and the challenge of playing Iowa. We also breakdown the latest with Wisconsin basketball and talk about the football program’s latest commit.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!