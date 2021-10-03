 QB Chase Spellman completed 12 of his 18 attempts for 161 yards and two TDs on Friday evening
Week 7 In-State Blitz: 2023 Wisconsin QB target Chase Spellman

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

WAUKESHA - Week 7 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Waukesha North High School, where 2023 Wisconsin target Chase Spellman and his Kettle Moraine teammates took on the host school.

Spellman, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior quarterback, completed 12 of his 18 attempts for 161 yards and two scores Friday evening during a 36-7 win over the Northstars.

