Week 7 In-State Blitz: 2023 Wisconsin QB target Chase Spellman

WAUKESHA - Week 7 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Waukesha North High School, where 2023 Wisconsin target Chase Spellman and his Kettle Moraine teammates took on the host school.

RELATED: Barrett Nelson previews the 2021 season | Isaac Hamm talks recruiting, upcoming senior season | Week 1 In-State Blitz: Zander Rockow | Week 2 In-State Blitz: Myles Burkett | 2024 RB Terrance Shelton rushes for two touchdowns in win over Fond du Lac | Week 3 In-State Blitz: Billy Schrauth | Week 4 In-State Blitz: Joe Brunner | Recruiting off to a fast start for 2024 in-state OL Derek Jensen | Week 6 In-State Blitz: JT Seagreaves |