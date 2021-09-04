MAYVILLE - Two schools are still in contention for Billy Schrauth, who admitted Friday evening after a 35-28 loss to Mayville that he was eager to put his recruitment to bed.

"For sure," Schrauth, a four-star lineman from St. Mary's Springs, told BadgerBlitz.com when asked if he was growing tired of the recruiting process. "[I want to make my decision] as soon as possible."

