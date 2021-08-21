 Zander Rockow is one of the top in-state prospects in the 2023 class
Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2023 Eau Claire Regis ATH Zander Rockow

KENOSHA -Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Kenosha, where 2023 Wisconsin target Zander Rockow and his Eau Claire Regis teammates took on Bradford High School.

Rockow, a 6-foot-1, 217-pound running back, scored two touchdowns during Regis' 27-10 win on Friday evening.

***Full analysis and insight from Zander Rockow's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

