 JT Seagreaves rushed 10 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns Friday evening.
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 11:29:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 6 In-State Blitz: 2022 Wisconsin commit JT Seagreaves

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
EAST TROY - Week 6 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to East Troy High School, where 2022 Wisconsin commit JT Seagreaves and his Monroe teammates took on the host school.

Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior, rushed 10 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns Friday evening. The two-star prospect also had one receiving touchdown as the Cheesemakers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 54-8 win over East Troy.

***Full analysis and insight from JT Seagreaves' performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

