Week 6 In-State Blitz: 2022 Wisconsin commit JT Seagreaves
EAST TROY - Week 6 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to East Troy High School, where 2022 Wisconsin commit JT Seagreaves and his Monroe teammates took on the host school.
Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior, rushed 10 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns Friday evening. The two-star prospect also had one receiving touchdown as the Cheesemakers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 54-8 win over East Troy.
