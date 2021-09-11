 Brunner, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, helped Whitefish Bay improve to 3-1 on the season
Week 4 In-State Blitz: 2022 Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

GLENDALE - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Nicolet High School, where 2022 Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner and his Whitefish Bay teammates took on the host school.

Brunner, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, helped Whitefish Bay improve to 3-1 on the season with a 35-6 win over the Knights.

