Wisconsin Badgers Week 3: Commit Capsules
How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 3? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Waukesha South
|
W (35-13)
|
Dike rushed seven times for 121 yards and two scores and also had seven receptions for 139 yards as Waukesha North improved to 2-1.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Mukwonago
|
W (28-17)
|
Dakovich had 10 total tackles as Memorial improved to 3-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Kamehameha Kapalama
|
W (42-7)
|
The No. 9 team in the country, according to USA Today, improved to 3-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Royal Oak
|
W (49-10)
|
Farmington is 2-0 this season after a big win against Royal Oak.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Mesa
|
W (63-0)
|
Reed wasn't needed much in a blowout win for Chandler (3-0).
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
River Falls
|
L (34-20)
|
Hudson fell to 0-3 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Faribault
|
W (38-6)
|
Witt had two fumble recoveries for Winona in a win over Fairbault.
HIGHLIGHTS: The Holden Krusemark Road Tour's second stop of the night: @WinhawkF impresses in a 38-6 win over Faribault. Future Wisconsin Badger Aaron Witt with a couple fumble recoveries and Trevor Pomeroy set a new Winona career rushing record, tallying up 157 yds and 3 TDs. pic.twitter.com/RgY6myOQno— Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) September 7, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
BYE
|
Next week: Doherty
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Oregon
|
W (42-35)
|
Stoughton is 2-1 this season after a win over Oregon.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Carmel
|
W (33-28)
|
St. Charles East is 2-0 this fall after a win over Carmel.
#OnWisconsin commit Dylan Barrett (@DylanFootball51) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl.— Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) September 5, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Tomahawk
|
W (81-0)
|
Barten had five tackles, including one sack, as Stratford improved to 3-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Coleman
|
W (21-18)
|
Kewaunee improved to 2-1 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Oconomowoc
|
W (9-3)
|
Kettle Moraine won its first game of the season Friday night.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
St. George
|
First game on 9/21
|
N/A
2021 COMMITS
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Channel Islands
|
W (55-7)
|
Hill was 17 of 23 for 264 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added two rushing scores on the ground.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Rice Lake
|
W (21-16)
|
Crawford missed Friday's contest due to injury.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Janesville Craig
|
W (49-8)
|
Acker had five rushing attempts for 71 and one touchdown. He also racked up six tackles on defense.
#Verona up 21-8 over Janesville Craig at the half. #Badgers commit Jackson Acker with an 81-yard TD return 12 seconds into the game.— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) September 7, 2019
A few coaches from Central Michigan (UW’s opponent tomorrow) also here scoping out the talent #wisfb #WIAA
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Homestead
|
L (42-35)
|
Grafton lost a tough conference battle to Homestead.