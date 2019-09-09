News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Week 3: Commit Capsules

How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 3? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.

WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 |

Chimere Dike
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Waukesha South

W (35-13)

Dike rushed seven times for 121 yards and two scores and also had seven receptions for 139 yards as Waukesha North improved to 2-1.
Cole Dakovich
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Mukwonago

W (28-17)

Dakovich had 10 total tackles as Memorial improved to 3-0.

Nick Herbig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Kamehameha Kapalama

W (42-7)

The No. 9 team in the country, according to USA Today, improved to 3-0.

Jordan Turner
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

2

Royal Oak

W (49-10)

Farmington is 2-0 this season after a big win against Royal Oak.

Malik Reed
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Mesa

W (63-0)

Reed wasn't needed much in a blowout win for Chandler (3-0).

Cade McDonald
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

River Falls

L (34-20)

Hudson fell to 0-3 on the season.

Aaron Witt
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

2

Faribault

W (38-6)

Witt had two fumble recoveries for Winona in a win over Fairbault.

Max Lofy
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

2

BYE

Next week: Doherty

N/A
Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Oregon

W (42-35)

Stoughton is 2-1 this season after a win over Oregon.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

2

Carmel

W (33-28)

St. Charles East is 2-0 this fall after a win over Carmel.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Tomahawk

W (81-0)

Barten had five tackles, including one sack, as Stratford improved to 3-0.

Tanor Bortolini
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Coleman

W (21-18)

Kewaunee improved to 2-1 on the season.
Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Oconomowoc

W (9-3)

Kettle Moraine won its first game of the season Friday night.

Cam Large
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

St. George

First game on 9/21

N/A

2021 COMMITS

Deacon Hill
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Channel Islands

W (55-7)

Hill was 17 of 23 for 264 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added two rushing scores on the ground.

Loyal Crawford
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Rice Lake

W (21-16)

Crawford missed Friday's contest due to injury.
Jackson Acker
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Janesville Craig

W (49-8)

Acker had five rushing attempts for 71 and one touchdown. He also racked up six tackles on defense.

JP Benzschawel
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Homestead

L (42-35)

Grafton lost a tough conference battle to Homestead.

