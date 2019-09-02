News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 07:14:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Week 2: Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 2? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.

WEEK 1 |

Chimere Dike
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Kettle Moraine

W (31-6)

After being held in check in the season opener, Dike responded with seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns. The three-star prospect also racked up 10 tackles on defense.
Cole Dakovich
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Brookfield Central

W (41-21)

Dakovich collected six tackles, including one sack, as Memorial improved to 2-0 on the season.
Nick Herbig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Bishop Gorman

W (31-19)

St. Louis knocked off one of the top programs in the country to improve to 3-0 this fall.

Jordan Turner
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Ford

W (33-6)

Farmington opened its season with a 33-6 win over Ford.

Malik Reed
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Queen City

W (56-7)

Reed was credited with one tackle and one pass break-up as Chandler moved to 2-0 on the season.

Cade McDonald
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Montini Catholic

L (22-7)

McDonald had one touchdown reception and one tackle for loss, but Hudson fell to 0-2 on the year.
Aaron Witt
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Albert Lea

W (33-7)

Witt blocked a punt and added three total tackles in Winona's season opener.

Max Lofy
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Rio Rancho

W (62-32)

Pine Creek opened the season with a win over Rio Rancho.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Waunakee

(L) 56-26

Stoughton is 1-1 this fall after a loss to powerhouse Waunakee.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Lemont

W (12-6)

St. Charles East rallied in the second half to open the season 1-0.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Antigo

W (55-0)

Statford has not allowed a point this fall after another blowout win last Friday.

Tanor Bortolini
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Manawa

W (36-30)

Kewaunee improved to 1-1 season this season after a win over Manawa.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Waukesha North

L (31-6)

Kettle Moraine is now 0-2 this fall after a loss to Waukesha North.

Cam Large
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

St. George

First game on 9/21

N/A

2021 COMMITS

Deacon Hill
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Ventura

W (21-14)

Hill tossed two touchdown passes and ran for one more as Santa Barabara improved to 2-0.

Loyal Crawford
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

La Crosse Central

W (62-44)

Crawford set a school record by rushing for 335 yards and five touchdowns in a shootout against La Crosse Central.


"He runs so hard and is so determined, he's just a special athlete," said Memorial Coach Mike Sinz.
Jackson Acker
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Middleton

W (61-35)

Acker racked up 243 yards on 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 14, 87 and 65 yards.
JP Benzschawel
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

West Bend East

W (40-27)

Benzschawel helped Grafton improve to 2-0 on the season with a big showdown against Homestead on the horizon.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}