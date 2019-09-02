Wisconsin Badgers Week 2: Commit Capsules
How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 2? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
WEEK 1 |
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Kettle Moraine
|
W (31-6)
|
After being held in check in the season opener, Dike responded with seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns. The three-star prospect also racked up 10 tackles on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Brookfield Central
|
W (41-21)
|
Dakovich collected six tackles, including one sack, as Memorial improved to 2-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Bishop Gorman
|
W (31-19)
|
St. Louis knocked off one of the top programs in the country to improve to 3-0 this fall.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Ford
|
W (33-6)
|
Farmington opened its season with a 33-6 win over Ford.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Queen City
|
W (56-7)
|
Reed was credited with one tackle and one pass break-up as Chandler moved to 2-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Montini Catholic
|
L (22-7)
|
McDonald had one touchdown reception and one tackle for loss, but Hudson fell to 0-2 on the year.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Albert Lea
|
W (33-7)
|
Witt blocked a punt and added three total tackles in Winona's season opener.
Aaron Witt blocked punt sets up a 16-yard TD pass to Austin Mlynczak on the next play and Winona leads 14-0 with 1:18 left in the first. #GoWinhawks— Herky The Winhawk (@HerkyTheWinhawk) August 31, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Rio Rancho
|
W (62-32)
|
Pine Creek opened the season with a win over Rio Rancho.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Waunakee
|
(L) 56-26
|
Stoughton is 1-1 this fall after a loss to powerhouse Waunakee.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Lemont
|
W (12-6)
|
St. Charles East rallied in the second half to open the season 1-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Antigo
|
W (55-0)
|
Statford has not allowed a point this fall after another blowout win last Friday.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Manawa
|
W (36-30)
|
Kewaunee improved to 1-1 season this season after a win over Manawa.
Meet Tanor Bortolini, OL/DL, from @KTOWNFBALL. He's part of our Elite 11. #Elite11 #Kewaunee #KewauneeStorm #hsswi pic.twitter.com/9r4NENBwZP— Press-Gazette Sports (@GreenBaySports) August 28, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Waukesha North
|
L (31-6)
|
Kettle Moraine is now 0-2 this fall after a loss to Waukesha North.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
St. George
|
First game on 9/21
|
N/A
2021 COMMITS
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Ventura
|
W (21-14)
|
Hill tossed two touchdown passes and ran for one more as Santa Barabara improved to 2-0.
Deacon Hill scores on a 5-yard run, bowling his way into the end zone. 14-0 Santa Barbara with :50 seconds to go in the half. pic.twitter.com/hSkjpgfOU9— Mitchell White (@MWhite_SBNP) August 31, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
La Crosse Central
|
W (62-44)
|
Crawford set a school record by rushing for 335 yards and five touchdowns in a shootout against La Crosse Central.
"He runs so hard and is so determined, he's just a special athlete," said Memorial Coach Mike Sinz.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Middleton
|
W (61-35)
|
Acker racked up 243 yards on 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 14, 87 and 65 yards.
Verona junior running back Jackson Acker has 135 rushing yards on seven carries and two touchdowns at the half. Middleton’s Kallion Buckner has 194 rushing yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Time for second half.— Verona Press (@veronapress) August 31, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
West Bend East
|
W (40-27)
|
Benzschawel helped Grafton improve to 2-0 on the season with a big showdown against Homestead on the horizon.