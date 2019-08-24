Wisconsin Badgers Week 1: Commit Capsules
High school football kicked off this weekend in a few states, which means there were some Wisconsin commits in action.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Mukwonago
|
L (28-10)
|
The Mukwonago defense limited Dike to just one catch on the night. The three-star prospect did have an interception on defense, though.
The @BadgerFootball recruit is going to be a WR for the #Badgers, but @chimdk11 (Chimere Dike) can also play a little D! This pick for @waukeshanorthfb is a #WSSTopPlays nominee. Watch, retweet, and like...the Week 1 winner will qualify for the finals. #wisfb @WaukeshaNorth1 pic.twitter.com/fL5CdmcKjh— Wisconsin Sports Stream (@WSSstream) August 24, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Ocononowoc
|
W (47-21)
|
Memorial, which had a 41-7 halftime lead, rolled in Week 1.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Campbell
|
W (48-27)
|
St. Louis is 2-0 on the year after a win over Campbell.
“It was a great feeling to get back out here and run around with the boys,” said Crusaders linebacker Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin commit who had one of the team’s five sacks. “We were waiting so long to play a real game and were used to only going against each other at practice. Our offense was great tonight. Jayden (de Laura) is the best quarterback in the state. Koali (Nishigaya) is the best slotback in the state and two receivers, Matt Sykes and Roman Wilson (a Michigan recruit), are the best wide receivers. On defense, we’re stacked with studs across the board. We’re hungry and really ready.”
SACK by ‘20 St. Louis LB and Wisconsin commit, Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) vs Kapolei. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/9uItyZ8wk6— 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) August 16, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Edison Academy
|
8/29
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Liberty
|
W (31-17)
|
"The Wolves' defense, led by Gunner Maldonado, Malik Reed, Tate Romney and Kyler Orr, held one of the nation's top teams to 66 rushing yards and force four turnovers with junior mike linebacker Orr recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass."
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Onalaska
|
L (21-14)
|
McDonald was credited with one sack and two tackles for loss against Onalaska.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Albert Lea
|
8/30
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Rio Rancho
|
8/30
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Beaver Dam
|
(W) 34-13
|
Nelson helped Stoughton rush for four touchdowns during a season-opening win over Beaver Dam.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Lemont
|
8/30
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Spencer/Columbus
|
W (41-0)
|
Stratford made a statement in Week 1.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Kiel
|
L (49-21)
|
Kewaunee dropped its season opener against Kiel.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Waukesha West
|
L (14-7)
|
Kettle Moraine dropped its opening contest against Waukesha West.
2021 COMMITS
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Buena
|
W (51-14)
|
Hill completed 21 of 33 for 277 yards and four touchdown passes in Week 1.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
La Crosse Logan
|
W (47-22)
|
Crawford had 13 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns during a win over La Crosse Logan.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Janesville Parker
|
W (41-7)
|
Acker rushed 11 times for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also returned a kick 89 yards for a score.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Cedarburg
|
W (48-14)
|
Benzschawel helped Grafton rush for over 300 yards on the ground in a win over Cedarburg.