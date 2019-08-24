News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Week 1: Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

High school football kicked off this weekend in a few states, which means there were some Wisconsin commits in action.

Chimere Dike
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Mukwonago

L (28-10)

The Mukwonago defense limited Dike to just one catch on the night. The three-star prospect did have an interception on defense, though.

Cole Dakovich
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Ocononowoc

W (47-21)

Memorial, which had a 41-7 halftime lead, rolled in Week 1.
Nick Herbig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Campbell

W (48-27)

St. Louis is 2-0 on the year after a win over Campbell.


“It was a great feeling to get back out here and run around with the boys,” said Crusaders linebacker Nick Herbig, a Wisconsin commit who had one of the team’s five sacks. “We were waiting so long to play a real game and were used to only going against each other at practice. Our offense was great tonight. Jayden (de Laura) is the best quarterback in the state. Koali (Nishigaya) is the best slotback in the state and two receivers, Matt Sykes and Roman Wilson (a Michigan recruit), are the best wide receivers. On defense, we’re stacked with studs across the board. We’re hungry and really ready.”
Jordan Turner
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Edison Academy

8/29

N/A
Malik Reed
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Liberty

W (31-17)

From the AZCentral.com:


"The Wolves' defense, led by Gunner Maldonado, Malik Reed, Tate Romney and Kyler Orr, held one of the nation's top teams to 66 rushing yards and force four turnovers with junior mike linebacker Orr recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass."
Cade McDonald
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Onalaska

L (21-14)

McDonald was credited with one sack and two tackles for loss against Onalaska.

Aaron Witt
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Albert Lea

8/30

N/A
Max Lofy
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Rio Rancho

8/30

N/A
Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Beaver Dam

(W) 34-13

Nelson helped Stoughton rush for four touchdowns during a season-opening win over Beaver Dam.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

1

Lemont

8/30

N/A
Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Spencer/Columbus

W (41-0)

Stratford made a statement in Week 1.

Tanor Bortolini
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Kiel

L (49-21)

Kewaunee dropped its season opener against Kiel.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Waukesha West

L (14-7)

Kettle Moraine dropped its opening contest against Waukesha West.

2021 COMMITS

Deacon Hill
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Buena

W (51-14)

Hill completed 21 of 33 for 277 yards and four touchdown passes in Week 1.

Loyal Crawford
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

La Crosse Logan

W (47-22)

Crawford had 13 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns during a win over La Crosse Logan.
Jackson Acker
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Janesville Parker

W (41-7)

Acker rushed 11 times for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also returned a kick 89 yards for a score.

JP Benzschwael
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Cedarburg

W (48-14)

Benzschawel helped Grafton rush for over 300 yards on the ground in a win over Cedarburg.
