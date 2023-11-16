Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin is expected to host a number of talented prospects on Saturday for its night contest against Nebraska.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the group and provides analysis on each prospect.
CURRENT WISCONSIN COMMITS
A small chunk of Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class is expected to be in Madison on Saturday for UW's 6:30 PM kickoff against Nebraska.
From Pennsylvania, offensive tackle Kevin Heywood is making his first visit back to Madison since his commitment this summer. The Rivals250 prospect was recently selected to play in the All-American Bowl.
From inside the state, offensive tackle Derek Jensen is making another trip to campus. The four-star talent was an all-state pick for the second season in a row.
Grant Stec, a four-star tight end from Illinois, will also be in Madison for Wisconsin's final home game of the season.
TOP TARGETS
