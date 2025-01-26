VIDEOS: Coaches, players discuss Wisconsin's 83-55 win over Nebraska

Madison, Wis. — Coaches and players were made available to the media following Wisconsin's 83-55 win over Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.
Below are videos of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, as well as Badger players John Tonje, John Blackwell and Kamari McGee.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook