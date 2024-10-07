Advertisement

Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 52-6 victory over Purdue

Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 52-6 victory over Purdue

Takeaways from Wisconsin's 52-6 win over Purdue.

 • Donnie Slusher
Grades and Game Balls Week 6: Wisconsin hangs 52 on Purdue in blowout win

Grades and Game Balls Week 6: Wisconsin hangs 52 on Purdue in blowout win

Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's win over Purdue.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 52-6 victory over Purdue

VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 52-6 victory over Purdue

MADISON — Wisconsin players break down the win over Purdue.

 • Donnie Slusher
In photos: Wisconsin's offense explodes in blowout win over Purdue

In photos: Wisconsin's offense explodes in blowout win over Purdue

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 52-6 win over Purdue.

 • Dan Sanger
Locke throws for 359 yards, 3 TDs as Wisconsin steamrolls slumping Purdue

Locke throws for 359 yards, 3 TDs as Wisconsin steamrolls slumping Purdue

Wisconsin trounced Purdue 52-6 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

External content
 • Associated Press

Published Oct 7, 2024
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Phil Longo address media ahead of Rutgers matchup
Donnie Slusher
MADISON - Wisconsin coaches Luke Fickell and Phil Longo addressed the media following the 52-6 win over Purdue and ahead of their Week 7 matchup against Rutgers.

