June was a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with 32 official visitors having visited Madison. From that group, five prospects who visited Madison officially have upcoming announcement dates in July. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down all five.

JULY 4: Offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell

Top 3: Clemson, Tennessee, Wisconsin Official visits: Clemson (June 2), Wisconsin (June 9), Tennessee (June 23) The Word: Four-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell has over 35 offers on his resume but focused on just three schools - Clemson, Wisconsin, and Tennessee - in June. The in-state Volunteers were considered the favorite to land O'Connell's services, but Clemson has the momentum going into his decision. Prediction: Clemson

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0aW5nIHRvbW9ycm93ICwgNHRoIG9mIEp1bHksIEAgMlBN IEVhc3Rlcm4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95cG9xVFJJQ3R2Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veXBvcVRSSUN0djwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb25h biBP4oCZQ29ubmVsbCAoQFJvbmFuT0Nvbm5lbGw3MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sb25hbk9Db25uZWxsNzIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzU4 ODQxODc3MDkwNDY3ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAzLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JULY 7: Tailback Darrion Dupree

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Missouri (June 23) The Word: Darrion Dupree emerged this winter as the top tailback target on Wisconsin's board. The Badgers hosted the Rivals250 prospect in January and again in April. Dupree returned to Madison for an official the first weekend in June. He's also taken officials to Illinois and Missouri. UW is looking to pair Dupree with current commit Gideon Ituka in the 2024 class. Prediction: Wisconsin

JULY 8: Defensive end Benedict Umeh

Top 5: Duke, Florida, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Duke (June 9), Penn State (June 16), Stanford (June 23) The Word: Benedict Umeh, a four-star prospect from Avon Old Farm in Connecticut, visited four schools officially in June. The Badgers got the first crack the weekend of June 2, then momentum shifted to Penn State. But Stanford has recently emerged as the FutureCast favorite. Prediction: Stanford

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm5vdW5jaW5nIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgSnVseSA4dGggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBR1RHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvbmF0aGFuV2hvbGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9uYXRoYW5XaG9sbGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzczMHNjb3V0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkA3MzBzY291dGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRt MXJMNUNtcVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80bTFyTDVDbXFRPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJlbmVkaWN0IFVtZWgg8J+Hs/Cfh6wgKEBiZW5lZGljdF91bWVo KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JlbmVkaWN0X3VtZWgv c3RhdHVzLzE2NzU1MTM1Mzc4MDI3ODQ3Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVseSAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JULY 8: Defensive back Kaj Sanders

Top 4: North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Rutgers Official visits: Wisconsin (May 30), South Carolina (June 2), North Carolina (June 9), Rutgers (June 20) The Word: Kaj Sanders was Wisconsin's first official visitor in late May. The four-star prospect from New Jersey also took trips to South Carolina, North Carolina and Rutgers in June. With Penn State out of the picture, this recruitment could go a number of ways before his decision on July 8. Distance could play a factor in Sanders' recruitment. Prediction: TBD

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXRtZW50IGRhdGUgY2hhbmdlZCB0byBKdWx5IDh0aC7wn6u2 8J+PvTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmNjb2FjaHZpdG8/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJjY29hY2h2aXRvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NyYWlnSGF1YmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3JhaWdIYXViZXJ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlbWV0cmljRFdhcnJlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ARGVtZXRyaWNEV2FycmVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbUx1Z2luYmlsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VG9tTHVnaW5iaWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNG cmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGF3 bkJfMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTaGF3bkJfMjQ3PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM3Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT24zc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0dldFdyaWdodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfR2V0V3JpZ2h0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpbnNsZXJMYXRpc2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEtpbnNsZXJMYXRpc2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IZGtp dXowQlBpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGRraXV6MEJQaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLYWogU2FuZGVycyAoQGthanNhbmRlcnNfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thanNhbmRlcnNfL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY2MTY4NzAy NTQxMTExMjk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

July 11: Outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele