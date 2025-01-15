Ranking the Badgers' top 10 most impactful transfers

Wisconsin was once again very active in the winter transfer portal window. The program has signed 19 prospects from the portal ranks thus far, and that number could feasibly grow if the right fit became available. Still, the Badgers have the core pieces of their transfer class in place, meaning it's time to rank the top 10 players Wisconsin signed based on who will make the biggest impact in 2025.
Without further ado, here's the top 10 most impactful transfers headed to Madison:
No. 1: Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.
This one requires little explanation. Billy Edwards Jr. is the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback job next fall. That immediately makes him one of the most impactful players on the entire team — forget the transfer class.
Edwards is a pro-style quarterback who has a little mobility to him as well. He's coming off his first career season as a starter at Maryland, tossing for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions with five rushing scores as well. The quarterback projects as an experienced field general who can distribute the ball to Wisconsin's playmakers in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' offense.