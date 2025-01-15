Ranking the Badgers' top 10 most impactful transfers

Wisconsin was once again very active in the winter transfer portal window. The program has signed 19 prospects from the portal ranks thus far, and that number could feasibly grow if the right fit became available. Still, the Badgers have the core pieces of their transfer class in place, meaning it's time to rank the top 10 players Wisconsin signed based on who will make the biggest impact in 2025.

Without further ado, here's the top 10 most impactful transfers headed to Madison: