Greg Gard and his coaching staff secured their first commitment in the 2019 class Thursday night, as small forward Tyler Wahl announced his pledge to the Badgers.

"I am humble for all the hours and sacrifices made by my parents, family, friends, and very dedicated coaches and trainers who game me encouragement and motivation - landing me where I am today," Wahl wrote on his Twitter account. "I am so overwhelmed by the attention I have received by an array of strong, prestigious schools. I do appreciate everything that has come before me and am excited to see what my future holds as a Badgers for the University of Wisconsin."

Wisconsin was the first high-major program to offer Wahl, who competes with D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit, back in April. He was on campus this past weekend for the Badgers' team camp and is expected back in Madison on Friday for the advanced camp at the Kohl Center.

With Wahl, who was recruited by assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, in the mix, Wisconsin is expected to have at least two more scholarships available for the 2019 class. Wahl's AAU teammate, Zeke Nnaji, is likely the top target moving forward, with Nobal Days and Malik Hall also holding offers.

As a junior, Wahl averaged 17.5 points, close to 12 rebounds and over five assists per game.