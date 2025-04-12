Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2026 Recruiting Class: Version 3.0

Below is the third look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2026. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-three scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2025 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Ryan Hopkins or Travis Burgess? Both quarterbacks have been on campus this month, and each has an official scheduled with the Badgers. Hopkins, a four-star prospect from California, is high on Wisconsin and Missouri, while Burgess, a standout from Georgia, is focused on UW, Auburn and North Carolina. Right now, it feels like Hopkins is the more realistic option.
Others considered: Brodie McWhorter
RUNNING BACK (2)
Wisconsin did not sign a running back in 2025, so the class will be a priority in 2026. Amari Latimer is a long-time target for the Badgers, who signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal. He is expected to visit during the last weekend in May. Jamal Rule has officials penciled in with UW, North Carolina State, Boston College and Nebraska.
Others considered: Ryan Estrada, Taariq Denson