Coach: Nick Boyd Made a Phenomenal Choice with Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - College coaches use many methods to evaluate talent, but Fred Hill felt he found one that served him well more often than not. For 37 years as a college assistant and head coach, Hill would go into a scouting assignment and ponder who the prospect he was there to watch reminded him of. He believed that would help him decipher if that player had the right intangibles to be successful. It worked for him recruiting Elijah Allen at Fairleigh Dickinson, a borderline mid-major prospect out of high school Hill who developed into a 17.8 ppg player as a senior, capping his career by dropping 43 points on No.2 Connecticut in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. It worked with McDonald's All-American Andre Barrett at Seton Hall, a 5-10 guard who had a 13-year professional career, and Villanova's Mike Nardy, who had one high-major offer out of high school but thrived because of his intangibles and competitiveness after being surrounded by three future NBA players. Hill's opinion may be slightly biased but he would put his nephew, new Wisconsin point guard Nick Boyd, in that conversation of ultimate competitors.

Wisconsin fifth-year senior guard Nick Boyd (Photo by UW Athletics)

Advertisement

"Nick is like a maestro," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "Nick is like a quarterback. He is the straw that stirs the drink and makes everybody on the floor better. If you put great players around him, it just enhances the whole team. That is who he is, a leader, a winner, a gym rat, and an unbelievably hard worker. He's a coach on the floor with a high basketball IQ, phenomenal in pick-and-rolls, and reads that at a high level while being a great passer." That laundry list of attributes was why Boyd's commitment to Wisconsin earlier this week was imperative to the program. Losing two senior guards and potentially seeing sophomore John Blackwell enter the NBA Draft, Wisconsin's addition of Boyd gives the Badgers a point guard who has shot at least 40 percent from the floor for four consecutive seasons and averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio last season at San Diego State. It's a career stat line that caused more than 30 schools to show interest in Boyd once he entered the portal, including some schools that made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Boyd was immune to most of them because Hill acted as the middle man and his nephew's sounding board during a hectic transfer portal recruiting process. "We talked about the next step in his journey, the last step of his journey at the collegiate level, what he was looking for, the type of program he wanted to go to, and the ability to lead a team," Hill said. "Having experienced a Final Four, he wants to win a (conference) championship, wants to get back to a Final Four, and wants to win a national championship. He was looking for a program that was bringing back key pieces, who they were targeting in the portal, who he was going to play with, and the coaches he was going to play for. Could he step in somewhere and be a leader and have those opportunities?"