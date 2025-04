VIDEOS: Grimes, Blazek, Veteran OL talk new offense

Videos are below.

MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes , offensive line coach AJ Blazek and three veteran linemen: left guard Joe Brunner , center Jake Renfro and right tackle Riley Mahlman .

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook