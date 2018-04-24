Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-24 17:17:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin the first high-major offer for 2019 SF Tyler Wahl

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin has been involved with Tyler Wahl for well over a year, dating back to an unofficial visit he made in June of 2017.

Monday evening, head coach Greg Gard offered the 6-foot-6, 195-pound prospect from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

"Coach Gard was going to call me today (Tuesday) but he said he has a packed day, so he shot me a text and asked if I could talk on the phone last night. That's when he offered me," Wahl told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told me he likes how tough I play and that I make a lot of plays that help teams win games."

Wl9xnpzfbo9dkwtspnty
Tyler Wahl (Alex Conover/Special to BadgerBlitz.com)
Alex Conover/Special to Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}