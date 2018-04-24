Wisconsin has been involved with Tyler Wahl for well over a year, dating back to an unofficial visit he made in June of 2017.

Monday evening, head coach Greg Gard offered the 6-foot-6, 195-pound prospect from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

"Coach Gard was going to call me today (Tuesday) but he said he has a packed day, so he shot me a text and asked if I could talk on the phone last night. That's when he offered me," Wahl told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told me he likes how tough I play and that I make a lot of plays that help teams win games."