Transfer Acquisition Tier List Part 1: Reserves and Maybes

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to welcome (at least) 19 new players they acquired via the transfer portal, encompassing a wide range of recruiting backgrounds, levels of competition, depths of experience, etc. Yet the questions on the minds of fans, reporters and donors are the same — which of these guys are good? Who is expected to play? Who will actually have an impact? I’ll attempt to answer these questions in this three-part series, in which all 19 transfer additions have been organized based on how valuable (I predict) they’ll be for the Badgers in 2025. This is Part One, featuring tiers four and five.

The “Wait and See” Tier: Reserves

QB Danny O'Neil

6-foot-0, 195 pounds | From San Diego State | Three years of eligibility remaining In 2024, Danny O’Neil became the first true freshman to start at quarterback in San Diego State football history, throwing for a modest 2,181 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s an intriguing prospect who has the real potential to be a starter in a power conference someday. However, as for 2025, the Badgers would likely prefer he only ever has to play in garbage time. Wisconsin’s starting quarterbacks have struggled with staying healthy over the past two seasons, and backup Braedyn Locke didn’t always give them the best chance to succeed. The commitment in a backup as capable as O’Neil shows that they at least learned from the Locke experience.

P Stone Anderson

6-foot-2, 190 pounds | From Michigan | Three years of eligibility remaining Punter Stone Anderson will come to Madison after spending two seasons as a backup punter at Michigan. Like O’Neil, Anderson is a player who shouldn’t have to see the field for the foreseeable future. Starting punter Atticus Bertrams is in his second season of eligibility and only seems to be improving, meaning Anderson may not have a real chance to see the field until 2027. Truthfully, I’m not exactly sure why he transferred to Wisconsin. Perhaps he plans on changing positions. He did have a solid kicking career in high school. If anything, Anderson is in it for the long haul. Maybe a solid culture guy?

The “Probably Not Yet” Tier: Possible contributors

(Photo by Michael Garner/X)

DE Michael Garner

6-foot-5, 280 pounds | From Grambling State | Three years of eligibility remaining Of all the edge rushers and defensive linemen the Badgers acquired, Micheal Garner may be the most boom-or-bust. Garner’s on-paper production (4.0 sacks, 11 pressures) in the FCS doesn’t inspire much hope of him being an instant game-wrecker. But his sheer athleticism and lack of experience at the position make him an appealing project for position coach E.J. Whitlow. He began playing on the edge in high school, but didn’t get much attention from colleges due to his lack of a refined technique, he told BadgerBlitz.com. “I know a lot more than I did two years ago when I was in high school,” Garner said. “Two years ago, I had no idea no idea [of] the scheme. I didn’t even know what position I was playing. I just knew I was on the edge. Now I know a lot more. When I was at Grambling, I studied the game a lot because I realized this is something I want to do for a great part of my life.” “When I got to college, it was probably my first time learning about the scheme and learning why we do the things we do, instead of just lining up on the edge and running into the guy with the ball.” Unless he improves rapidly, Garner likely won’t see the field much in 2025. But it also wouldn’t be surprising if he refines his abilities under Whitlow and becomes a more well-rounded player in the future.

ILB Antarron Turner

6-foot-2, 230 pounds | From Western Carolina | Two years of eligibility remaining Despite the Badgers losing both of last year’s starting inside linebackers to graduation, Antarron Turner was the only addition they made in the portal. The coaches made it clear they want to rely most heavily on their younger guys — Christian Alliegro, Tackett Curtis, Tyler Jansey and Landon Gauthier. But the fact that Turner was their lone addition in this room shows the coaches’ belief in him. Turner spent most of his first two seasons on the bench for the Catamounts before breaking through in 2024, finishing with 61 total tackles, three sacks and two pass break-ups. “[The coaches] showed me how I fit into their scheme,” Turner told BadgerBlitz.com. “I’m patient, I read my keys very [well], and I got long arms. In this league, you need long arms to get extension on the o-line separation. I’m verbal and versatile. I like playing Mike but if somebody goes down on Will I can go play Will. If they need me in sub packages I can go on the edge and rush the passer. That’s stuff I have put on film.” Based on the depth of the current inside linebacker room and how long it took for him to break out at an FCS school, he may not be an integral part of the room right away. But his athleticism and versatility could make him appealing down the road, whether this season or next.

S Matt Jung

6-foot-3, 215 pounds | From Bethel University | Two years of eligibility remaining Safety Matt Jung might be the most interesting acquisition of this entire transfer class. In two dominant seasons at Bethel University, a Division 3 school, Jung racked up 181 tackles, 16 interceptions (six for scores), 19 pass breakups and 3.5 sacks. “I had a pretty good last two years at Bethel,” Jung told BadgerBlitz.com. “I was an All-American both years and I wanted to see what opportunities were out there. Honestly, I didn’t think they would be in the Big Ten or playing for Wisconsin at the time. It’s surreal and unbelievable. “I grew up going to games at Camp Randall all the time. It was always a childhood dream to play there.” The Neenah native could be vital in a thinner safety room that will lose Hunter Wohler. On the other hand, there’s also a very realistic possibility that the jump from Division 3 to the Big Ten is simply too big. Even if he doesn’t contribute much this season, Jung will be an intriguing player to watch develop.

WR Jayden Ballard