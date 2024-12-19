Linebacker Antaaron Turner Ready to Impact Wisconsin's Roster

Not one thing convinced Antaaron Turner to transfer to the University of Wisconsin. When it came down to making a decision, everything proposed to the 6-2, 230-pound linebacker made perfect sense.

Wanting to find a program that could better set him up for professional success, Turner latched on to the Badgers following an official visit that opened his eyes to the possibilities of playing in Wisconsin’s defense.

“They have sent a lot of linebackers to the league,” Turner told BadgerBlitz.com. “It’s definitely a bigger opportunity to play among a good amount of talent compared to where I was. What ultimately led me to my decision was the education standpoint. They convinced me to pursue a master’s degree, which wasn’t the plan for me. The people and Madison itself is beautiful. It gives me a Charlotte vibe and a Washington D.C. one with the capital right there. I have never seen that before.”