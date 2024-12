Matt Jung entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 and found a home in less than 48 hours.

The former Division 3 standout from Bethel University didn't expect the amount of immediate attention he garnered. And when the dust settled on Thursday evening, Jung was committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

"It feels really good because it was a stressful 48 hours," Jung told BadgerBlitz.com. "But now I'm super excited and I can't wait to get to work at Wisconsin."