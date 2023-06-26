Three in-state prospects included in updated Rivals250 for the 2025 class
The new Rivals250 for the 2025 class has been released, and there are three in-state prospects included in the update.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at all three and lays out the other offers Wisconsin has extended in the Rivals250.
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL OL OWEN STREBIG
Offers: Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin, among others
The word: Owen Strebig has visited a handful of schools this spring and summer. Most recently, he took a trip to California that produced offers from UCLA and USC. The four-star prospect's most recently visit to UW was on March 30.
"Getting an offer from the team I grew up watching is truly a dream come true," Strebig told BadgerBlitz.com. "I want to see how different the vibe is between the old staff and the new staff.
"From what I have seen, Coach (Luke) Fickell brings the juice. I'm excited to get on campus and see how he affects the players and staff."
VERONA HIGH SCHOOL CB TRE POTEAT
Offers: Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others
The word: A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback from Verona High School, Tre Poteat, the son of former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, visited Wisconsin during back-to-back weekends in April. He also camped with the Badgers earlier this month.
"The visits were nice and it was great to see a lot of new faces," Poteat told BadgerBlitz.com. "The new coaching staff is very genuine in everything they do and I really love the guys they've added. Yesterday we did a campus tour and I saw a lot of places I actually haven't been to yet. We did the photo shoot and saw the spring practice. It was fun to see all the guys that I knew perform well."
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME ACADEMY TE JAMES FLANIGAN
Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin
The word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer James Flanigan during a junior day visit in January. His father, Jim Flanigan, played defensive tackle at Notre Dame, and those two schools are considered early favorites to land the four-star tight end. The Irish currently have a commitment from Rivals250 tight end Nate Roberts.
"He (Jim) says wherever I want to go is where I want to go,” James told Rivals.com. “He's good about that. He's been through this process, so definitely trust him and what we're doing right now."
