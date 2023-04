During his time as the head coach at Kent State (2013–2017), Paul Haynes worked with Hank Poteat (2015-16), an assistant for Golden Flashes for two seasons.

Fast forward roughly seven years and Poteat is now at staff at Iowa State after a two-year stint at Wisconsin. And Haynes, who is in his first year with the Badgers under Luke Fickell, is working to land Poteat's son, four-star cornerback Tre Poteat.