Wisconsin is set for its final buy game of the season, as FCS South Dakota will come to town Saturday afternoon. As kickoff draws closer, what are three burning questions surrounding the program and matchup with the Coyotes?

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

1. How much better than the Coyotes do the Badgers look?

This is an all-encompassing question, but it's an important one. Wisconsin was 24-point favorites against Western Michigan, and not only did it fail to cover, the game itself was incredibly close for comfort. The Broncos led by one point early in the fourth quarter, and for a split second between Wisconsin punting the ball while down and the Badgers pouncing on the muffed punt, it looked as if the game was Western Michigan's to lose. "What we didn't do a good enough job of is getting the ability to get the home field advantage into play. That's on us," head coach Luke Fickell said Monday. "I think if there's one thing that really kind of stands out to me that we need to do a better job of, is taking advantage of what we've got in that atmosphere. We weren't able to get rolling, just by the nature of what the game was." Now, despite the Badgers being heavy favorites, Western Michigan is still a respectable opponent. It's not uncommon at all for MAC teams to upset Big Ten teams. South Dakota, however, is a different story. The Coyotes are an FCS team, and while they're a good FCS program, they hail from a lower level of football. Anything less than a complete blowout would be cause for concern. Wisconsin must create big plays on offense. It must be able to throw the ball down the field. It must make life miserable Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman. Simply put, the Badgers need to obliterate South Dakota for there to be any optimism heading into Alabama the following week.

2. Does Tyler Van Dyke improve his decision-making?

Although it's clearly more nuanced, one could divide Wisconsin's top two quarterbacks into two neat categories: Braedyn Locke, the brains, and Tyler Van Dyke, the brawn. Locke's strength is his football mind and mastery of offensive coordinator Phil Longo's scheme. Van Dyke, meanwhile, won the starting job largely because of his physical attributes — stronger arm, imposing stature and mobility. However, the Miami transfer needs to take a page out of Locke's book following his performance against Western Michigan and dial in mentally. Van Dyke made some poor decisions throwing into coverage in Week 1 that were alarmingly reminiscent of his second and third years with the Hurricanes. Especially when the Badgers got close to the goal line, the quarterback appeared to get looser with his reads. “I think it starts with taking care of the ball. I think he made some really good decisions. The red zone is the one spot where I think he started to maybe force some things, and we were fortunate [that] the balls hit the other guys' hands. And then in those situations, that's what we can't do," Fickell said. Overall, Van Dyke orchestrated a very vanilla offense. The longest play went for 17 yards, and the Badgers only tried to take a deep shot once. According to Pro Football Focus, Wisconsin attempted just two passes 20-plus yards down the field. "I think he took what was given to him. He wasn't overly aggressive in Week 1, where you think you've got to be the guy to make all the plays and pull the ball and throw the ball down the field. Let's take what they give you. Let's make sure we stick to the game plan. And he really did those things. Now we're going to continue to grow. And put him in some more situations where there's going to be more shots, there's going to be more opportunities," Fickell continued. It's important to remember that Friday night was Van Dyke's first game in his fourth offense in as many years. For a system as complicated as Longo's, there's going to be a learning curve. Regardless, Van Dyke needs to show development within the scheme and keep the ball out of harm's way against South Dakota.

3. How are snaps distributed for budding playmakers?