Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: May Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding six commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the first of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Ryan Hopkins.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2026 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star Ryan Hopkins. Scholarship seniors: Billy Edwards, Hunter Simmons What's next? Earlier this spring, Wisconsin had officials scheduled with three quarterbacks in the 2026 class: Brodie McWhorter, Ryan Hopkins and Travis Burgess. In April, Hopkins, a four-star prospect from California, committed shortly after an unofficial visit to UW. With that, the Badgers canceled upcoming trips with both McWhorter and Burgess. Moving forward, it will be crucial for Wisconsin to hang onto Hopkins, who is still fielding interest from Ohio State, among other schools.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin running back target Amari Latimer.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two scholarship tailbacks in the 2026 class. Top target(s): Jamal Rule, Amari Latimer, Ryan Estrada, Nelsyn Wheeler Scholarship seniors: N/A What's next? Latimer, who visited in April, has been near or at the top of Wisconsin's tailback board for a good amount of time. UW signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the portal in January. Miami and Texas are also expected to get an official visit from the three-star back in June. Depending on the combination, Wisconsin could take two tailbacks in this cycle. That could prove to be the case if Rule or Estrada, both of whom have officials set with UW, make an early pledge and Latimer wanted to add his name later in the year. After not taking a back in 2025, UW likely will not be able to slow-play either athlete in hopes of going all-in on Latimer. Wheeler is likely a bit lower on Wisconsin's board, but he could be someone to watch in June.

WIDE RECEIVERS