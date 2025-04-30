BadgerBlitzTV: Spring Ball Wrap-Up, Summer Questions, Official Visitors

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the big takeaways from Wisconsin's spring practices, questions surrounding the offensive line, Dilin Jones as the presumptive RB1, a veteran-laden secondary, and more before diving in on official visits from Gavin Mueller , King Liggins and Messiah Tilson .

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook