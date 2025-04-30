Published Apr 30, 2025
BadgerBlitzTV: Spring Ball Wrap-Up, Summer Questions, Official Visitors
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the big takeaways from Wisconsin's spring practices, questions surrounding the offensive line, Dilin Jones as the presumptive RB1, a veteran-laden secondary, and more before diving in on official visits from Gavin Mueller, King Liggins and Messiah Tilson.

