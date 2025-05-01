Post-Spring Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Inside Linebackers

With the conclusion of spring practices, BadgerBlitz.com will be evaluating each of the position groups as we head into summer. After breaking down the outside linebackers yesterday, we’ll turn our focus to the inside linebackers.

STOCK UP

Wisconsin inside linebacker Christian Alliegro. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

We got a glimpse at what Christian Alliegro would look like as a starting linebacker down the stretch of the 2024 season, filling in for Jaheim Thomas as he dealt with an injury. Alliegro amassed 45 tackles (30 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss over Wisconsin’s final four games, the most of any Badger during that span. Now, he’s firmly the Badgers’ top linebacker, and he hasn’t shied away from the increased role. Alliegro was a tackling machine during the spring, displaying his impressive instincts and closing speed. The junior’s impact hasn’t just been stopping runs between the tackles, however. He’s shown sideline-to-sideline range, stopping screen passes and wide receiver runs on the perimeter. Between him and Tackett Curtis, this is a significantly more athletic linebacking group than in 2024, and if Alliegro takes the jump I anticipate, he could be in conversations for the best defensive player on this team.

STOCK DOWN

Heiberger just can’t catch a break. He missed the 2024 season due to a knee injury and sustained another significant left leg injury in the sixth practice of spring camp during a punt drill. This spring was supposed to be an important one for the redshirt freshman. Heiberger made a positional change from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and was slated to compete with players like Western Carolina transfer Antarron Turner and Garrison Solliday for a spot on the second team. The Badgers didn’t offer any injury specifics or note if Heiberger’s absence would linger into the summer or fall. Regardless, it’s a massive setback. Heiberger, who was rated a three-star recruit out of high school, has looked good when healthy. But after suffering significant injuries to the same leg in back-to-back seasons, there’s some cause for concern about his long-term and short-term prospects.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE FALL CAMP

Wisconsin inside linebacker Tackett Curtis. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Can Tackett Curtis Find Consistency? It’s impossible to deny Curtis’ physical ability and athleticism. Those were on full display throughout the spring, as he flew into the backfield to tackle ball carriers for loss and go stride for stride with some of the Badgers' fastest receivers in coverage. Last season, Curtis struggled as a tackler, logging a 23.3 percent missed tackle rate per Pro Football Focus and had some mental lapses. As much as he flashed during camp, the lack of contact made it nearly impossible to evaluate Curtis’ tackling chops. Even though it was difficult to tell how much he’s grown, it’s clear the coaching staff has plenty of confidence in the junior. Curtis dominated first-team looks next to Alliegro despite the Badgers bringing in Turner. Once we get closer to full contact and game speed, we should have a better idea of Curtis’ consistency. If he can raise his floor, Curtis could be a big-time player in this defense. If not, this is a position group that Alliegro will need to carry.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

The Badgers landed two inside linebackers in the ‘25 class, but both could be huge pieces of Wisconsin’s defensive future. It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that Wisconsin’s all-time leading tackler at the high school level is a prospect worth getting excited about. Yet, three-star Cooper Catalano had a camp that surpassed even the most bullish outlooks. Mentally and physically, Catalano is already playing the game at college speed. I didn’t have much doubt about his instincts and processing speed, but Catalano has been much further along physically than anticipated. He was impactful rushing the quarterback, plugging holes in the run game and even had some impressive reps in coverage. Mason Posa, a four-star recruit from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is set to join the Badgers this summer. The highly touted recruit chose Wisconsin over schools like Oregon, Alabama, USC and Texas A&M. Former Wisconsin Director of Player Personnel Max Stienecker even called Posa the most “Luke Fickell recruit” he’d ever met, noting Posa’s wrestling background, toughness and heart as the primary reasons. Posa’s size and strength should translate well, but I’m interested to see how fast he’ll look surrounded by the other guys in this room.