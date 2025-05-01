Post-Spring Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Wide Receivers

Following the conclusion of spring camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand as the team heads toward fall camp. We'll continue our offensive overviews with the wide receivers.

STOCK UP

Jayden Ballard He entered Madison as a transfer with optimism, but a lot of question marks. The redshirt senior spent his entire career at Ohio State but only picked up 11 receptions for 177 yards. He was stuck behind an endless cycle of first round picks, but the lack of production and playing time was still concerning. Ultimately, he didn’t let us doubt him for long. Ballard had an almost instant impact, dominating a few of the early practices when the rest of the offense was still warming up. He immediately revealed himself to be one of the fastest players on the team. Many of his best plays were go-routes down the sideline where he simply outran the opposing corner.

He eventually cooled down, toward the middle of spring. It was partially due to decreased usage, but he also wasn’t as effective in non-vertical passing concepts. If there’s one knock on Ballard, it’s his route diversity. Still, that one skill could have a huge effect on an offense that needs dynamic playmakers. The promise of Mark Hamper and Tanner Koziol is no more. Ballard will enter the season with real expectations.

STOCK DOWN

Badgers receiver Tyrell Henry. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Tyrell Henry This is tough. None of the receivers really had a “bad” spring. These practices are inherently pass-heavy because of the limits on tackling. The receivers get constant opportunities, leaving everybody with a solid highlight reel of plays. But I left spring wanting more from Henry. The talent is there. He’s likely the fastest player in the room behind Vinny Anthony and Ballard. Yet his impact ultimately didn’t match his talent. His great plays were simply too few and far between. I think he also led the team in drops this spring. But new receivers coach Jordan Reid had nothing but nice things to say about him. “He’s helped himself tremendously this spring, without a question,” Reid said. “It was fun to see him, just the way he plays fast. The way he’s able to create separation on a consistent basis, playing with twitch, quickness. Even when he has the ball in his hands, there’s no hesitation.” I can’t argue about his speed. I just wish it translated to more impact plays.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE FALL CAMP

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (Photo by © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Can Eugene Hilton crack the top rotation? Fifteen freshmen graduated high school early so they could attend spring camp and get a head start on their college careers. All of them got to stretch their legs and take their first steps. Some even showed flashes of looking playable. Yet receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. was somehow one of the most consistent and impactful players on the entire offense. Hilton’s not just incredibly polished for his age, he’s somehow already multi-dimensional. His route running allowed him to get easily open when isolated on the perimeter. His ball tracking made him one of the more successful vertical receivers. He was a constant spark plug. “Gene has come in ready to go,” Reid said. “He’s someone that, even with his background, even with his family background, you worry about kids coming in like that, just with, ‘Is he hungry? Is he gonna walk in and think that he’s arrived?’ Man, this joker’s worked. Everything that he’s done, it’s really been impressive to see.” But can a freshman actually climb the ranks of a contested room and make it on the field? Hilton looks great, but he only really played against the second and third teams. He should earn first team reps in fall camp. We won’t get a true idea of where he stands in the room until then.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

For all the reasons I just listed, Hilton inspires a lot of hope for the future of this room. He seems like he’ll be a playable impact player sooner rather than later. Additionally, the immediate emergence of one young guy alleviates some pressure for the others in his room.

Tayshon Bardo became the second commitment of the 2026 cycle for the Badgers. The three-star recruit is currently the No. 4 player in the state of Indiana and No. 93 at his position. Bardo will immediately draw eyes because of his game-breaking speed and one-on-one vertical prowess, which will both prove essential early on as his route tree develops. Ideally, Bardo could be the x-receiver of the future while the coaches can use Hilton wherever they please.