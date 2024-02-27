No. 57: Linebacker Anthony Sacca

Top 5: Alabama, Duke, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin Anthony Sacca, a four-star linebacker from Philadelphia, recently included Wisconsin in his top five. The four-star junior was scheduled to visit for a junior day in January, but that trip was canceled due to weather. "Obviously not getting out there in January kind of hurt them in a sense," Sacca told Rivals.com. "Nothing against them - flights get canceled and it is what it is. I still have a great relationship with Coach (Matt) Mitchell, who I was on the phone with today, and Coach (Luke) Fickell texted me to get the scoop on whether Wisconsin was in (top 5) or out because they were uncertain ever since Coach (Colin) Hitschler left. "I have a great relationship with Coach (Max) Stienecker, who works in their recruiting department. So I have great relationships with them and I don't want to cut those ties just yet." Sacca, the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania, could play inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers.

No. 123: Defensive tackle Maxwell Roy

No. 125: Tailback Byron Louis

Top 10: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and USC Byron Louis, a standout from from American Heritage High School in Florida, has been in contact with position coach Devon Spalding. The four-star talent also connected with head coach Luke Fickell during his first visit to Wisconsin earlier this month. "My relationship with Coach Spalding is good," Louis told BadgerBlitz.com. "He is a good guy who is passionate about running backs. Coach Fickell just said that he believes in hard work and he thinks I am a hard worker. All the coaches had good things to say and that they would like me to be a Badger. "I will probably be going back to Wisconsin in the spring or summer. I’m hearing from quite a few schools right now. There's no specific timeline for a decision. I'm just enjoying the process so I can make the right decision when it’s time."

No. 143: Tailback John Forster

No. 145: Offensive tackle Avery Gach

No. 154: Defensive end Jaylen Williams

Offers: Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among others The Word: Jaylen Williams, who has been to Madison a handful of times during his recruitment, has been a top priority for Wisconsin for quite some time. The four-star prospect from Illinois has two official visits scheduled to Tennessee (June 15) and Nebraska (June 22); UW is a strong contender for a weekend in June as well. Losing Greg Scruggs to Michigan certainly helps the Wolverines, but the Badgers are still expected to be a player in his recruitment. If new position coach E.J. Whitlow can put Wisconsin on top, that would be a huge statement in his first cycle on staff. "I'm still focused on making a decision before the start of my senior season," Williams told Rivals.com. "I'll take my official visits in the late spring and early summer then look hard at everything one last time and then make a decision."

No. 171: Offensive tackle Jack Lange

Top 6: Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Nebraska The Word: First-year position coach A.J. Blazek offered Jack Lange when he was at Vanderbilt, and he re-affirmed his interest in Lange less than a week into his new gig at Wisconsin. "I’ve done some research on Coach Blazek and who he is as a person. He’s lived up to everything that I’ve researched about him and that I’ve seen from him," Lange told BadgerBlitz.com. “He talks to me quite a bit. He sees me as one of his top recruits right now. He thinks that I could be a very good spot at tackle up there. "He thinks that he could develop me pretty well. I mean, he’s talking to me every day. He has Snapchat, so he’s sending me how they’re working out and stuff like that. I'd say our relationship is pretty good." Lange will visit Wisconsin for the first time on April 20.

No. 204: Outside linebacker Jayden Woods

No. 230: Cornerback Tre Poteat

Offers: Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others The Word: Tre Poteat visited Wisconsin twice this spring and camped with the Badgers in June. The in-state cornerback returned for an unofficial visit on July 29 and was back for the Ohio State game. Keeping Poteat home would be a huge win for the Badgers in 2025, but he's being courted by some of the top schools in the country. "I love them (Wisconsin)," Poteat said. "I love coach (Paul) Haynes and I like what they are doing over there. They are trying to get a feel for guys who want to be there, and guys they need to get, so it's nice to see that I'm a top priority for them."

No. 235: Offensive tackle Michael Carroll