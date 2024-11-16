All-Out Blitz Week 12: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon Ducks

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's tenth opponent in the Oregon Ducks, who the Badgers will play Saturday evening in Camp Randall at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

In a season where the Badgers have faced a litany of great offenses and great passing attacks, Oregon might have the best of them all.

Through the first few weeks of the season, the Ducks were still figuring out their offensive line and didn’t exactly click on offense. But since they have, nobody in the country has been better.

In the eight games since Week 3, they have a +184 point differential, and have been the No. 1 team in the country for the last four weeks.

They’re led by a Heisman candidate in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a sixth-year senior who previously played at UCF and Oklahoma.

Gabriel’s thrown 22 touchdowns to only five interceptions, all while completing 74.1 percent of his passes. He’s similar to Penn State’s Drew Allar when it comes to maturity and accuracy, but Gabriel poses a big-play threat the Badgers haven’t seen since facing Alabama’s offense.

Their offense will face a challenge with the absence of receiver Tez Johnson, who suffered an injury two weeks ago against Michigan. He leads Oregon receivers in almost every major category, including receptions (64), yards (649) and touchdowns (8).

Against Maryland, their first game without Johnson, Gabriel still had an efficient day, but the offense lacked a certain explosiveness that it’s typically known for.

Still, the Badgers must do everything in their power to slow down Gabriel and this Oregon offense. It’ll be most imperative for the Badgers to limit explosive plays, which begins with how much they’re able to pressure Gabriel.

Not only will edge rushers Darryl Peterson, John Pius and Leon Lowery have to play their best games of the season, but defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will also have to be willing to rush extra bodies.

If inside linebackers Jaheim Thomas and Tackett Curtis have recovered from their injuries that sidelined them against Iowa, they should expect to be used more aggressively.

Yet, ultimately, the Badger secondary must stay in front of their receivers and make the windows as tight as possible for Gabriel. It wouldn’t hurt if cornerback Ricardo Hallman got his first interception of the season.

Offense may be slightly more difficult for Oregon given the injuries to Johnson, as well as running back Jordan James, but Gabriel is good enough to single-handedly lead them to victory.