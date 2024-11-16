VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 16-13 loss to Oregon

MADISON — After a competitive battle which lasted all four quarters, the Wisconsin Badgers ultimately fell to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, 16-13, underneath the Camp Randall lights.

After the game, several players were made available to the media. BadgerBlitz.com was on hand to conduct interviews with Braedyn Locke, Joe Brunner, Jake Chaney, Christian Alliegro and Nyzier Fourqurean.