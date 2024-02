When the Badgers offered 2025 offensive tackle Jack Lange in mid-January, they were a little more than fashionably late to his recruitment. The four-star prospect already had 16 Division I offers in hand. He had taken scores of visits, and none of them were to Madison.

“Initially I thought it was too late," Lange told BadgerBlitz.com. "I thought it was just gonna be another offer."

And yet, when Lange released his top six schools on Feb. 16, the Motion W was featured on the graphic.