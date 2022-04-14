Chris Haering on taking over Wisconsin's tight ends group, injuries

Haering, formerly the special teams coach since the 2015 season, spoke to reporters on Wednesday inside the McClain Center. BadgerBlitz.com captured his full session. Questions and answers are lightly edited for clarity.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's tight end room has been hit by key injuries to contributors, a departing standout in Jake Ferguson , and a transition in position coach. Chris Haering now mentors this room after UW announced that Mickey Turner would lead the program's recruiting endeavors.

Chris, how much time are you gonna need, I guess after spring ball, to really have a good sense of what you have in that room? I ask that only because there are so many guys out right now.

"Yeah, and we're hopeful that those guys will have a full summer, most of them that have been on the long-term rehab. Summer is going to be a great time for those guys to develop into what we're asking the tight ends to do now with some of the changes on offense.

"I think the entire summer is going to be important for those guys. Fall camp, obviously, if you get those guys back healthy, that'll tell us a lot, too, in terms of their capabilities and where they are with their injuries and the offense going forward."

What have we been able to glean, now that you have been working exclusively with tight ends, with the guys who you do have who's healthy? Especially like guys like Franklin, Pugh and Rucci?

"I like those guys. I think they've had a really good start to the spring. They've continued to get better each practice. They've been available, which is big, so that's helped those guys get better each day, and we're really focused on fundamentals right now.

"And the stuff we saw at the beginning of spring, fundamentally, the mistakes are starting to get cleaned up. So as a position coach, you're excited for those guys that they're picking up on the coaching and what we're asking them to do."

What are some of those new things?

"Without getting into specifics, I think it's kind of a blending of what the offense was before, and some of the things coach (Bobby) Engram's bringing into the fold. And being a tight ends coach with the Baltimore Ravens, he's got big plans for the tight ends and asking those guys to be a big part of the offense. So I think it's going to be an important, important mesh of both systems, for sure."

It may be tough to tell now, but where is Clay Cundiff in this picture for you, from what you saw on film last season, and just in his recovery?

“I think he made a lot of progress last year, just watching his early film and up until the time he got injured. We're hoping that Clay first of all, gets a full summer of training. If he can do that, really feel good about him in the position. I think he can add a lot of value to the room being that he's going to be healthy.”

Does he bring a nice mix in terms of his catching ability, but he's also big enough to block – is that one of the things he does well is being versatile?

“I absolutely think he's in every down tight end, based on what I saw on last year's film, and just talking with him and talking about some of the things that he sees for himself.”

With Hayden Rucci, where have you seen him have to work back from in terms of injury, and how do you see him both in terms of blocking, but also being a receiver, too?

"I think we're coming back from injury's been pretty big for him this spring. I think he's gaining a lot of confidence. It was a battle for him in the past. There was something always bothering him, injury-wise, and I think he's kind of gotten past that, and his approach has been tremendous this spring in terms of every day coming out and being available, and really working on the fundamentals. I think he can do both. I don't see him as just a blocker. I see him as an every down tight end as well."

What's been your experience kind of transitioning into this tight end coaching role? Did you reach out to anybody about coaching this specific position, or how did you kind of go about it?

"Well, we're fortunate. Obviously, Coach Engram was a tight ends coach in the NFL. Coach (Paul) Chryst has been a tight ends coach in the NFL and knows the offense really, really well. Mickey Turner's still in the building, so we got three pretty good resources right there, and the fourth is always Bob Bostad, who coached tight ends in the past. So thus far, that's been the group that I've talked to the most, and certainly as I continue to coach the position, we'll get other thoughts and ideas from outside the building. But right now, that's been the focus."