Bill Sheridan on taking over Wisconsin's ILB room, depth chart

Bill, can you walk us through your process of trying to get to know the players you're going to be working with this spring? Because I'm sure you had a look at some video, and there wasn't a lot of game video on some of those guys. Can you just walk us through what that's been like, to try to get a handle on things?

"Two things. One is outside of their football playing because (of) limited film. Of course, I had watched the whole season before I came here. I kind of anticipated this happening, and we were in a little bit of a lull period recruiting at the Air Force. I tried to watch like one game a day, and 10, 15 days later, you get through the whole season. But you're obviously seeing 5 (Leo Chenal) and 57 (Jack Sanborn) the most. But the first thing when I came here is I did have them fill out like information sheets about their families and personal stuff, so at least knew the kids and where they're from and who their parents were, and all that kind of stuff.

"Then we did have a couple of weeks before we could start a practice out here, part of the winter program outside of the lifting. Couldn't use a football or any of that stuff, but we're allowed to do some just moving, kind of agility stuff out here, and so that gives you a feel. And I remember my impression and even mentioned in answering this for some other people like, my take on the group overall is like they have good athleticism.

"I didn't look at any of those guys and think, 'Wow, that guy's a little stiff or he's a little slow.' Super good looking movement guys, and what we basically did the first couple of weeks out here before we started spring ball, we'd be doing like defensive back movement drills. But it's a good indicator of how well a kid can move, and they do some of that in pass coverage. But that was my take on them as a good athletic group. There's not a ton of experience, everybody knows that, but as much as anything I want to just kind of get to know him personally and what their role's been here and where they're from or what their family's about and all that kind of stuff."

What have your initial impressions of them just off the field as it may be in terms of personality, characteristics?

"Good. Very good. I've told them this, too. Good guys, and I know that sounds very general, but very good guys. Very interesting in being good football players. Very coachable, ambitious, hard working guys. There's not one component of any of those things that I can gripe about in the time I've been here.

"These guys, they're football guys. They're going to school here, and they're going to get a great education, but they came here to play football and it's important to them and they train and practice ambitiously, and they're good guys."

Spencer Lytle, has he looked natural to you at inside linebacker in that move? I know you haven't been around in the past, but has that been a pretty seamless transition, or are there some areas where he needs to grow before he's ready for the season to play?

"That's a good question. I mean they're all developing right now, but honestly he's been a pleasant surprise. I didn't know what to expect. I didn't really know what to expect from any of them, because like you said, there hadn't been that much game film. But in the practices you've had so far, Spencer's look like he's played inside 'backer all along. I think he'll do a good job and he's super functional and distinctive, athletic. Nothing like, 'Eh, he looks out of sorts.' Not at all. He's done a nice job, and I think he's gonna be a good player."